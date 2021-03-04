Presented the tour of Switzerland 2021 tour

The Swiza TowerThe other alternative to cyclists who go to Tour in FranceAfter having to postpone the 2020 edition, he introduced the 2021 course to be held between 6 and 13 June. The Swiss event will begin with an 11-kilometer trial in Frauenfeld and end with a 118-kilometer stage in which cyclists will collect 3,608 meters of tolerance.

The 84th edition of Swiza Tower You’ll take a counter-clockwise tour first through the Lake Zurich region, then across Mittland to reach the Valais, and finally into the heart of the Alps. In total there will be 1,013 kilometers with 17,844 meters of unevenness divided into eight stages.

Way

The Swiza Tower It sets off on June 6 with a trial of 11 kilometers in Frauenfeld. The flat circuit in the northern part of Frauenfeld promises a sprint.

In the second stage, the 173-kilometer mountain reaches between Neuhausen am Rheinfall and Lachen where cyclists will collect 2,375 meters of positive altitude, spread mainly over the last 70 kilometers. Three class two ports and one class three ports will be loaded. In km 113 Gooch And after a long descent it will rise Oberiken, Both are Class II. After 12 km of descent and 10 flattening, there will be a class 3 outlet and immediately after that the final second class will rise. The last 7 kilometers are slopes and flat.

The third stage connects Lachen and Pfaffnau with a distance of 185 kilometers and another 2,490 meters of unevenness. It is a lively day as there will be two Class III ports running at Kilometers 122 and 158. The start is at Lake Auburn Zurich. The trail leads along Lake Ägerisee, via Sattel, to Arth-Goldau and Lake Zug. From there the stage leads to Zofingue via Lake Baldegg and Lake Hallwil. Before reaching Pfaffnau, the peloton makes an extra loop before crossing the finish line.

On Wednesday 9 June 2021, the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse 2021 will kick off in Saint-Urban, and Peloton will take off in front of the baroque 18th-century Abbey of San Urbano, heading towards western Switzerland. This stage will mark the end of the tour in Lucerne. In the absence of 11 km, it will be crowned Saanemäser (Category 2) before facing the final landing of Gstaad.

The beginning of the fifth stage is located on the central street of Gstaad. The Beilun Pass (Category 1) is the perfect opportunity to allow a group of clowns to form early in the stage. After a quick descent through Les Diablerets, this fifth stage passes in front of the UCI headquarters in Eagle. A section of about 100 kilometers would be practically flat before encountering the last 30 kilometers with the difficult ascent Leukerbad (Class 1ª), 4 km from the finish line.

The sixth stage is 162 kilometers long between Fish and Dessentes Sedron with three Class A passes and an uphill finish. After 20 km, ascend Nuevenen, the highest road pass in Switzerland, at an altitude of 2,478 meters. From Airolo the stage descends from Léventina to Biasca. From there, the Tour de Suisse crosses the second most popular Alpine trail on the national circuit, the Trail LuqmanirTo reach Graubünden. In Disentis, the peloton will turn left, as runners wait for the last climb (9 km) to Cedron.

On Saturday, June 12th, a new 23 km trial will take place between Descentes Cedron and Andermatt. Disentis Time Trial, on the pass Oberalp (Category 1) In Andermatt, the closely related cantons of Graubünden and Uri are symbolically united. It will be essential to find out whether the 24/7 specialists take victory or the climber is the strongest after that stop.

The Tour de Suisse 2021 ends with a Queen stage in Andermatt. The difficult alpine circle leads to a triple Furka Grimsl Susan. The last ascent, in 2021, leads to Andermatt (Category 1) across the Scholinen Strait. With the four mountain trophies and an almost flat section, the stage ends with a total drop of 3,600 meters.