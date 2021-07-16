BERLIN (AFP) – Due to a suspected case of coronavirus, NBA professional and all-NBA star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards will not participate in the Olympics in Tokyo.

As announced by the NBA, the 28-year-old has been placed under a health and safety protocol and will remain there, until he cannot travel to Japan with the Olympic champion.

It added that out of “extreme caution,” Jeramy Grant of the Detroit Pistons has been placed under a health and safety protocol. The association has not announced whether he will travel to Japan. In addition, a friendly match against Australia scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.

Another bad news: Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love must also give up summer games due to a calf injury, and two players on the American team must now be substituted.

Bale has so far played all three USA Preparation matches in Las Vegas and has an average score of 10.3 points. The goalkeeper was the second-best basket catcher in the NBA that season, with 31.3 points per game.

Coach Gregg Popovich said it’s devastating news for Bale, his family and his team. The challenge now is to find a player in good shape after the NBA season ends in May.

Team USA is currently still in training camp in Las Vegas before heading to Japan next week. Popovic’s side lost their first two Test matches against Nigeria (87:90) and Australia (83:91) and then beat World Cup runner-up Argentina (108:80). A final test match is scheduled for Sunday against world champions Spain. The Americans play their first game at the Olympics against France on July 25th.

