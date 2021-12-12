Banksy ‘wearing the shirt’ accused of demolishing statue of cyclists in the UK – El Financiero

People lined up on Saturday in Bristol, England Get the new artwork from elusive street painter Banksy – T-shirt for help For the four accused In a trial to bring down the statue of a slave trader.
The gray shirt features the word Bristol on a blank pedestal above which is a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader who stood for many years.
Anti-racism protesters toppled the statue and threw it into the water in Bristol Harbor In June 2020, in one of many global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man in the United States, at the hands of a white policeman.
Four people charged with criminal damagesHis trial is scheduled to begin next week.
“I made some T-shirts to commemorate the occasion,” Banksy announced on social media on Friday. Available in different stores in the city starting tomorrow. All proceeds to the accused So they can have a beer.”
The shirts cost £25 and are sold one by one to each customer.
The identity of Banksy, who started his career by spray painting the walls and bridges of Bristol, a port city in southwest England, has not been confirmed. Some of his works have raised millions of dollars at auctions.
