Australian Open: German tennis duo Krawitz/Mess advance to the Round of 16

Persuading Andreas Mies (right) and Kevin Krawetz at the Australian Open. Photo: dpa/frank molter

Successful doubles reunion Kevin Krawetz/Andreas Meese reached the last 16 for the first time at the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE – Tennis duo Kevin Krawetz and Andreas Mies have reached the last 16 of the Australian Open for the first time. The two-time French Open doubles winners won their second-round match in Melbourne on Friday 6:4, 6:7 (7:9), 6:4 against Americans Austin Krajesek/Sam Querrey.

The two were unable to use a match point in the second set tiebreak. In the first round of 16, the duo will face fifth seed John Pearce of Australia and Philip Polasek of Slovakia. Krawietz and Mies are number 12 on the seeding list.

In 2019 and 2020, Krawietz of Coburg and Mies of Cologne celebrated the title at the French Open in Paris together. The two were unable to compete together last season due to Mays’ knee surgery. At the Australian Open, Krawietz / Mies played together only in 2020, but lost in the first round.





