The ATP Cup: Hammerles for Germany with Alexander Zverev | Tennis News

Hammerless for Alexander Zverev and his teammates: The German tennis team will meet defending champion Serbia and Novak Djokovic in group matches of the ATP Cup in Australia.

Additionally, like last year, she is against Canada with number one Denis Shapovalov. In addition to Zverev, French Open champion Kevin Kreowitz / Andreas Maes is on the team.

The $ 7.5 million competition will take place February 3-7, just before the Australian Open. The Serbs won the final match against Spain with Rafael Nadal 2-1 last year. In the event with only a dozen teams left, 14 of the top 15 teams were represented in the rankings, with only record-breaking winner Roger Federer losing.

Australia thanks to wildcard

Host Australia is there thanks to the wildcard. Four groups of three are formed. The winners advance to the semi-finals. Last year, the German national team failed with just one victory over Greece in the group stage.

The ATP Cup Draw:

Group A: Serbia, Germany, Canada

Group Two: Spain, Greece, Australia

Group C: Austria, Italy, France

Group D: Russia, Argentina, Japan

All matches with German participation live on Sky

sky He will present a live report from the ATP Cup every day and a live broadcast throughout the day and night sessions and all games with the participation of German semi-final parallels on February 6 sky At a conference.

Displays all matches with German participation sky Live with German commentary. As expert and associate commentator, Patrick Konen will give his opinion on all German Games.

