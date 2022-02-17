MotoGP Documentary Series with Valentino Rossi in March on Prime Video

It’s coming to Amazon Prime Video docu series for MotoGP Unlimited. The new docu series, which will feature all MotoGP champions including Fabio Quartararo, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

MotoGP Unlimited will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 14th in Italy, France, Spain and more than 170 countries and territories around the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States. The new series, consisting of eight episodes of 50 minutes each, will follow the pioneers of the highest category riders on two wheels and their team managers.

Among the champions of MotoGP Unlimited From Prime Video racers like current MotoGP World Champion 2021 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), famous Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in his final season in MotoGP, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Francesco “Pico” Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) Team MotoGP), Johan Zarco (Ducati Pramac Racing), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), and 2020 World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), as well as the sporting directors for the major teams.

Through films exclusive to everyday life, MotoGP Unlimited will tell both the stories of the sport’s future promises, and those of the veterans who led many teams to success. For the first time, an intimate, unique and exclusive look will bring viewers closer to the challenges that drivers and their teams face during the season, on and off the track, as well as discover the requirements needed to participate in one of the world’s most prestigious brands.

The docu series follows in the footsteps of other Prime Video productions dedicated to sports content, also produced by studio MEDIAPRO, such as Fernando, Six Dreams and all the popular All or Nothing series. The executive producers are Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez and Bernat Elías, while the directors are Arnau Monràs and Jaume García.

All Prime Video Catalog news for February is available in this brief article.

Amazon Prime Video is an on-demand entertainment service from Amazon that offers users a range of content from He watches Everywhere (all about Prime Video in this Macitynet article). You can follow all the news on Amazon Prime Video from this link.

Movie lovers will find news and insights in the Movies section and in the Cinema section on Macitynet. All updates on TV streaming platforms can be found on the pages dedicated to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV + and Disney +.