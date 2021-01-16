Australian Open 2021: The Australian scandal: Three people tested positive on flights from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi and about 50 players isolated

eIt was the players’ first day in Australia, where the tournament tour is set to start on January 31, is especially busy. Which is that three people were on board flight QR7493 from Los Angeles to Melbourne and EY8004 from Abu Dhabi who tested positive for the Coronavirus in the first test that was conducted upon their arrival in the capital, Victoria..

The people involved on the first plane from America were flight attendant and trainer Edward Elliott, Lauren Davis.. The injured person on the flight that arrived from the capital of the Emirates could be coach Bianca Andreescu.

According to Australian government protocols, 47 racket professionals who have been on that flight for 14 days must be isolated for security reasons at their three hotels, Grand Hyatt, Pullman and The View..

As MARCA has learned, among the tennis players affected on the two trips will be names with a weight like Victoria Azarenka, Bianca Andreescu, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Diana Yastrimska, Angelique Kerber, Surana Krestia, Guido Bella, Juan Ignacio Londero, Pablo Cuevas, Heather Watson, Belinda Pensik, Paula Padosa, Marta Kostyuk, Elena Gabakina Skari and Alison Ryske.

Azarenka, who photographed herself yesterday from her room, thanks Australia for all her efforts. It was Russian coaching partner Daria Kasatkina who had already been hired for another player to train. It is about Spanish Aliona Bolsava.

In the first week, Riske trained with Spaniard Garbie Muguruza. In the affected flight Tennys Sandgren was also a traveler, who was allowed by the organization to travel even though he tested positive in his last control group, arguing that they were a remnant of the infection he contracted in November.

47 isolated tennis players They cannot play when they come out of quarantine because they will not be able to train. ATP Open 250, WTA 500, and ATP Cup will be lost., Dated between January 31 and February 1, the Australian Open preparatory events, The first “Grand Slam” of the season will begin on February 8th at the slopes of Melbourne Park.

Tennis Australia issued an official statement informing the situation and reeling that there were 79 people on board the Los Angeles flight, including 67 passengers and 24 players.

The Uruguayan Cuevas, one of those affected by the quarantine, put a sense of humor in his current situation.

From 5 hours of training in a bubble to this … (strict quarantine x 15 days). I’ll show you my workouts x Instagram (in-room), recontracopado pic.twitter.com/ca8dPasyta ? Pablo cuevas (@ pabloCuevas22) January 16, 2021

Bad luck with the Argentine Bella, Who also had to quarantine for a false positive result in the New York bubble and were unable to object to the Cincinnati Masters 1000 because of this.

Kuznetsova was traveling on the Abu Dhabi flight, Who uploaded a story to Instagram in which he was not wearing a mask at the time of filming Yastremska.

Ukrainian Kostyuk, who reached the new semi-finals of the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 after beating Sara Suribes, announced the bad news via social networks.

Tennis Australia’s first action to counter the pros on flights was to ban training until Tuesday Tennis players can only play sports with someone staying in the same hotel.