Finland: Removing the Swastika from the Air Force Logo – Foreign Policy

More than a hundred years later, the Finnish Air Force removed the last of the swastika symbols from their aircraft and uniforms. The military announced, Thursday, that a golden eagle is replacing the ubiquitous swastika. The decision to do so was actually made in 2017.



The Luftwaffe has not officially announced the move. A political professor at the University of Helsinki noticed the change this week.



Between 1918 and 1945 the swastika was the official symbol of the Finnish Air Force. After World War II the flag was changed to white and blue. The golden eagle became the official emblem in 2002, but some units and aircraft continued to use the swastika symbol.



During World War II, the Finns fought with the Axis powers against the Soviet Union, as well as against Germany during the Lapland War of 1944.

Military spokesman Henrik Gamberg of Agence France-Presse said foreigners often associated the swastika with Nazi Germany, although it has a “completely different background”.

The swastika, also known as the swastika, was used by the National Socialists in Germany. However, modifications to this have also been found in Hinduism and other Indo-European religions since ancient times.