For the first time since 2015, Australia achieved five consecutive victories

Australia beat Japan 32-23 in their first test match in this window. In this way, the Australians achieved their fifth win in a row, Something they haven’t done since 2015. Their next commitment will be with Scotland to extend this present in which they live.

The streak came after losing all three matches Against All Blacks: The first was on August 7 By 33-25, then huge 57-22 And the next day, a 38-21.

Despite this, they knew Reconfigure With Painful victory About the end before South Africa by 28-26 and 30-17 at Suncorp. On the other hand, with a Strong 27-8 in Queensland, Australia played the first match without problems against them Pumas. In the second confrontation between them, the host team almost defeated the Argentines by points in the A The last round of the tournament by 32-17.

Finally, this Paid It lasted until October 23 in Oita. The result ended against Japan 32-23 and This way, the ones he drives Rene carry Five consecutive victories.