An elderly woman receives the first chip in her eye in the UK

EFE.- An 88-year-old British woman who has lost vision in her left eye has become the first UK patient to detect signals in that eye using a revolutionary new electronic chip.

woman, Mother of seven and grandmother of eight, she suffers from geographic atrophy, the most common form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), The condition affects more than five million people worldwide.

The intervention, pioneering in this country, was performed at Moorfields Specialty Eye Hospital, London, as part of a European-level clinical trial.

In a statement issued to national media, the Dagenham-born woman said, In the British capital, he said he was confident the implant would allow him to return to his activities Which I like, such as “gardening, bowling and watercolor painting”.

“I am delighted to be the first to receive this implant, excited to be able to enjoy my hobbies again, and I really hope many others will benefit from this as well,” said the patient.

The way the implant works is through the surgical insertion of A 2-mm chip in the center of the patient’s retina, He must wear special glasses that contain a video camera linked to a small computer that is strapped to his waist.

The chip captures the image provided by the glasses and transmits it to a computer that uses artificial intelligence algorithms, then processes the information and directs the focus of the glasses.

Finally, the glasses project this image as a beam of infrared radiation through the eye to the chip, which converts it into an electrical signal that travels back through retinal cells to the brain. This, in turn, interprets that signal as if it were normal vision.

Follow business information and news in Forbes Mexico

The research has the support of the Biomedical Research Center of the National Institute for Human Rights at the aforementioned London Hospital, the NHS and Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London, and the device used in the procedure, from the Prima system, was developed by Pixium Vision, in France.

In the memo released to the media, Specialist Mahi Mugit, from the aforementioned London Medical Centre, He considered this device to offer “the hope of restoring sight to people with vision loss due to AMD.”

Follow us on Google News to stay updated