Russians Vikhlyantseva . was born He revealed that he will not be able to travel to Australia and try to play in the first Grand Slam next season due to Your COVID-19 vaccine is not recognized by your local health authorities.

All players must receive a double dose of an approved vaccine, or medical exemption, to participate in the Australian Open, which takes place from January 17-30.

Russians Sputnik in It is not on the list of vaccines currently approved by the Australian government, which makes former world number 54 Vikhlyantseva unfit to play at Melbourne Park.

“Unfortunately, I will not be participating in (Australian Open) this year,” the 24-year-old said in a post on Twitter.

“I am very happy with the level of tennis that I have shown in recent events and I want to play in (Australia), but Sputnik has not yet been verified.”

Currently ranked 194th in the world, Vikhlyantseva had to pass qualification at Melbourne Park or get a wild card to enter the singles main draw.

Last year, Vikhlyantseva lost to compatriot Valeria Savinich in the first round of Australian Open qualifiers, who moved to Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic.