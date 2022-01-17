UK pledges ‘full support’ for US attack on Texas synagogue

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said today that it will do so “Full support” of the US security forces In the investigation into the hostage-taking committed over the weekend by a citizen of the European country at a synagogue in Texas, a statement was made on the same day that police in Manchester, England, revealed the arrest of two teenagers who would be linked to the fact.

the Teenagers are detained After the British Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was identified as responsible for taking hostages, in an incident that lasted several hours in which the author lost his life after being shot by the police.

“We stand with our American friends “Against those who seek to spread hatred and fear across the world,” a spokesman for the prime minister said, denouncing a “horrific act of terrorism and anti-Semitism”.

The four hostages at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colville, a city of about 23,000 people 25 miles from Dallas, were released safely Saturday night.

The attack ended with a police assault and the killing of the hijacker, who the FBI identified as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British national.

The so-called Greater Manchester Police have reported that members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit in North West England have arrested two young men whose ages or identities have not been released.

Akram, originally from Blackburn in northern England, had arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport two weeks earlier and later purchased the rifle he used in the synagogue, according to US law enforcement.

In his negotiations with the authorities in Texas, which lasted for hours, Akram demanded the release of Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence in Israel for attempting to kill US soldiers and agents while she was in custody in Afghanistan.

On the Facebook page of the local Muslim community, a man who identified himself as Akram's brother stated that Akram "has psychological problems". "There was nothing we could say or do to persuade him to turn himself in," he said, claiming he "was in contact with Faisal, negotiators and the FBI until early morning."

For their part, the representatives The Muslim Council of the United Kingdom condemned the hostage-taking in Texas” in the strongest possible terms.

A statement read: “This act is extremely reprehensible because it was carried out in a place of worship where Jews were targeted. It is simply a hate crime and an anti-Semitic act.”