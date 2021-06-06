Australia has already opened its own ski season

Vail Resorts announced yesterday that blue astronomy It is officially open from Friday. A very advanced opening for Australia, which usually starts the season in mid-June. In fact, this is traditionally done during the Queen’s long weekend, but early arrival for winter with freezing temperatures during May made it possible to receive customers early. Pete Brolesauer, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Resorts, Perisher and Australia, said in a statement:

“We are very excited about the opportunity to open Perisher early for the 2021 snow season, especially after a poor start to last season. Among the skiers and clients who were unable to make it last year, there is great enthusiasm to be back in Snowy Mountains this winter, with Front Valley now open for wagon skiing. Gondola Village Eight Express”.

between the Updates What Perisher Blue offers for this season, is a merge New Leitwolf Trampoline Machine Artificial snow is incorporated on the ski slope. Perisher’s new Leitwolf is the first model of its kind in Australia.

This summer fitting artificial snow On the Chute ski slope in the Perisher Valley strip. This is a heavily used route that connects the cable car to Village Eight Express in Front Valley with Pretty Valley Double & Interceptor Quad.

The opening was in full winter picture thanks to the early snowfall