Theme of the game: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 2, the second half

7 hours ago Dawn Davis
Game updates:

84 ‘- Columbus sends her to the back post where Nemeth, who has just entered, gets the first touch of the match and hits the net.

83 ‘- Elsinho entered the match for Aaronson. He gets the ball straight away and passes it in, but no one is at the end.

80 ‘- Al-Ittihad switches offensive sides from left to right. After a cross into the penalty area, the header is easily handled by the goalkeeper.

78 ‘- Play has resumed.

76 ‘- Play was halted as Mbaezzo fell on the field near the fourth referee.

72 ‘- Glissnes appears in yellow for his tactical decision to tackle the difficult Zards.

71 ‘- Cory Burke will replace Santos now.

71 ‘- Venezuela is currently receiving a yellow card after another foul.

68 ‘- Santos is wrong. After some complaints, Monteiro touched the reference and Chapman wanted nothing of it. Looks like he just gave Montero a warning.

59 ‘- Al-Ittihad is looking to score its second goal here as it constantly presses Columbus, retreats to the back corner and the balls swerve.

57 ‘- Santos is shot down in the penalty area for Pk. Montero lines up to take it and punch it down the middle. The game is flat.

54 ‘- Al-Ittihad win a free kick about 5 yards outside the penalty area. Glesnes lines up to take the shot but passes it to Wagner, who sends it across the net.

48 ‘- For the second time in this match, Przybylko’s shot did not enter. This was the closest the union had scored throughout the day.

46 ‘- The second half starts at 4:41.

45 ‘- There will be no wasted time as the referee blows the first half whistle.

40 ‘- Zardis header in the middle of the area, but misses on the right side.

37 ‘- From outside the penalty area, Artur sends the ball past Pendik.

35 ‘- Bidoya earns the corner kick. This kick is played to the far post and no one can reach the end of it.

28 ‘- Mbayzo gets a shot and is saved by Columbus.

26 ‘- Central Union line prevented Columbus from getting any balls behind them.

22 ‘- Aronson looks forward to passing it to the far post but nobody else continues his career and the ball is out of play.

16 ‘- Al Ittihad plays on the left side, Aronson picks up the ball in the middle and passes it to Kacper who shoots it away.

13 ‘- a third crew corner kick that was knocked out by Al-Ittihad and turned into a nice counter-attack. After a pass around the sides of the box, Casper gets a header and is blocked.

12 ‘- The crew races to the right side of the field and earns a corner.

9 ‘- Kacper Przybylko almost scored an easy goal as the crew was preparing for the attack.

7 ‘= Zards trailing behind the back line and dropping header off the cross, but crossing the net.

6 ‘= Pendik got off the line to take a ball and drop it, but was able to recover. This is something you must see in this game as Blake is out until some point in the qualifiers.

1 ‘- The game is running at 3:40 pm

Starting formations

Philadelphia Federation:

Columbus Crew:

Availability:

union:
Off the field: Jose Martinez (midfield) – Injury not disclosed
Out: Andre Blake (goalkeeper) – broken hand
Doubtful: Warren Crival (M) – undisclosed injury

Columbus Crew:
Outside: Vito Wormgoor (D) – ankle injury
hanging: Josh Williams (Dr)

How to watch

Where: Mapfre Stadium – Columbus
when: 3:30 pm Sunday, November 1
Television: ABC, ESPN Sports
flow: fuboTV *
radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 105.3 HD2
Audio streaming: IHeart Radio App, Fox Sports The Gambler

* BrotherlyGame has affiliate partnerships. These do not affect editorial content, although BrotherlyGame and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The officials

Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Ian McKay
Fourth referee: Lukacs Spala
Video Technique: Hilario Grajeda

