Australia | COVID-19: Thousands of people demonstrate against confinement

In front of Parliament in Melbourne.

Demonstrators went out to protest on Saturday in various cities in Australia against the restrictions imposed to stop the increase in cases of coronavirus infection.

Thousands of people marched in Sydney, while protests in other cities such as Melbourne and Brisbane were less involved

Sydney is closed due to four weeksHowever, cases continued to increase.

“This has nothing to do with the virus. It’s about the government’s complete control of the people,” reads one of the signs carried by the demonstrators.

The restrictions are intended to slow the progress of issues, driven by the delta variable.

Protesters in Sydney.

Many marched in the streets of this city, chanting “Freedom”.

Others carried banners reading “Low your mask, raise your voice” and “Wake up, Australia.”

At least the police said he did it 57 arrests.

Police said he has made 57 arrests so far.

Manifestante in Melbourne.

Australian authorities have reimposed restrictions across the country after an increase in cases.

With Less than 14% of the vaccinated population, Australia is one of the developed countries with the lowest vaccination rates.

Manifestante in Melbourne.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded a total of 32,594 cases and 916 deaths from covid-19 so far (24/7).

