Australia charter planes for tennis players from six airports around the world

TheA tour of Antipods, the first of the year for racket professionals, is taking shape. The professionals, once notified of the tournament schedule, with five WTAs and several ATP players before the first “Grand Slam” (January 17-30), already know that they will have the option to travel on charter flights by the organization.

Tennis Australia, as it did last season and as MARCA has learned, She chose six strategic airports in the worldAircraft charter. The locations are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Los Angeles, Santiago de Chile, Singapore and Tokyo.

The dates when the plane is scheduled to land on Australian soil are the end of December and the beginning of January, coinciding with the start of the tournaments.. In fact, the last to arrive is scheduled for January 5th.

Tennis Australia highlights that the option to take one of its flights is preferable because it will reduce the ability to reduce the risk of infection in the same way that more baggage can be checked.

Trip prices go From 1,300 Australian dollars (/822 euros) to 6000 (3,797), which is the difference between choosing economy class or business class.

Some players will go down later

some spanish players As is the case with Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel GranollersTwo members of Spain’s Davis Cup team plan to travel to Australia later, in order to take commercial planes.