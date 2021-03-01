Record Keeping: Dua Lipa goes platinum in the UK

a race Dua Lipa It seems to have no roof and is growing bigger and bigger. This is because when he releases a new song it becomes an undisputed hit. In addition to this excellent talent that she possesses, we must add that the insightful singer has a unique beauty that makes every day more followers fall in love.

Recently, the beautiful brunette has been a global trend as she is at the forefront of the fashion world Time Magazine That it categorized as “One of the next hundred most influential people”. The list of people is chosen from branches of popular topics such as innovation, music, sports, entertainment and politics.

While on another occasion the song “Don’t start now” He made the news in Spain, when he reached number one for the first time in the European country with his album Nostalgia for the future. Let’s remember it was a gold record in 2020 as it featured some of the most streamed songs on the entire planet.

Also, from a musical point of view, Dua Lipa A few weeks ago, he released the remastered version of his album “Nostalgia for the future” It is called now “The Moon Light Edition”. From there it follows a song titled “We are good” Which has garnered more than 24 million views so far Youtube.

Finally and in continuation with this tune, this album once again gained new recognition, but this time it was in United kingdom Since then, a few hours ago, the beautiful singer posted a blog post on her networks confirming that the aforementioned album is platinum, and she clearly thanked her for the millions of followers who listen to her every day.