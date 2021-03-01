Record Keeping: Dua Lipa goes platinum in the UK

Record Keeping: Dua Lipa goes platinum in the UK

a race Dua Lipa It seems to have no roof and is growing bigger and bigger. This is because when he releases a new song it becomes an undisputed hit. In addition to this excellent talent that she possesses, we must add that the insightful singer has a unique beauty that makes every day more followers fall in love.

Recently, the beautiful brunette has been a global trend as she is at the forefront of the fashion world Time Magazine That it categorized as “One of the next hundred most influential people”. The list of people is chosen from branches of popular topics such as innovation, music, sports, entertainment and politics.

Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *