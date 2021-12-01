Omicron, the border is closed from the United States to Japan. All travel restrictions

Earlier this week, Tokyo decided to close the borders to all travelers from abroad, including students and business travelers. Despite these measures, the first case of the new type was found on Tuesday in Japan, which entered the country last Sunday and came from Namibia.

France (closed) returns 20,000 citizens from Morocco

More than 20,000 people were brought back to France from Morocco on special flights after Rabat’s decision to close the borders in an attempt to contain the spread of the new alternative.

Written by Le Figaro, citing French diplomatic sources. The sources indicated that most of the passengers who have been repatriated to France since Friday are tourists, but they are also businessmen and “semi-residents”, that is, people who reside between Morocco and France.

Hong Kong closes the entrances to 4 other African countries

After closing the borders to people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, Hong Kong authorities closed the borders to citizens of four other African countries, while strengthening quarantine measures. Colonial coming from these countries.

As CNN reports, starting today, citizens of the former colony from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia will have to spend seven days in solitary confinement in a government facility subject to tampons per day, and at the end of this period, they will have to spend another 14 days in quarantine in a hotel own.