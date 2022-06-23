Australia arrives in Huelva without its stars

Spain faces its first friendly match on Saturday against Australia (9:30 pm) in Nuevo Colombino in Huelva. Intuitively a good competitor to test the feelings of La Roja and see what level the players have reached. However, the absence of Las Matilda’s big stars will reduce the competitiveness of one of the two events in Spain ahead of the European Championship.

The big absentee is Sam Kerr, the national team’s all-time leading scorer and the top scorer in the World League One with Chelsea this season. Their star striker and many of his players will be missing European. Coach Tony Gustafson has responded to the request of the Australian Football Association, which recommended long-term players rest in European clubs, and gave the alternative to the youth of his country. And so, in addition to Kerr, there will also be Steve Catley, K Simon, Caitlin Forward, Mary Fowler, Hayley Raso, Alana Kennedy, Keira Connie Cross, Ivy Loeck and Ellie Carpenter, who broke the Crusaders.

Former Atlético Madrid player Alex Chidiak (Racing Louisville), Jacinta Galapadaracci (Celtic) or Claire Wheeler (Fortuna Hjorring) are some of the youngsters who stand a great chance in these two friendlies against Spain, first, and then against Portugal. .