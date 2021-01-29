Athletics: America’s Dream: Top Athletes Turn US Coaches

A whole group of German athletes are now training with American coaches. A similar trend can be seen among swimmers.

From

Andreas Cornis

Anyone who has ever experienced Carl Lewis knows how influential this man can be. One can hardly escape from his aura. Louis is a mask man. That way, the only thing that has happened recently is what happened after I met an American Malaika Mihambo. Currently the most successful German athlete is on the nine-time Olympic Champion’s winger. Mihambo told Bild am Sonntag that she had inspiring conversations with Lewis. Under him, she wanted to develop as an athlete and as a human being. The world long jump champion wants to start in August

United States of America Training. Provided that the sanitary regulations allow entry.

Mihambo extends the list of notable “immigrants”

Mihambo is thus expanding the list of notable athletes hoping for a new boost to their career on the other side of the Atlantic. Prior to Mihambo, middle-distance athlete Konstanze Klosterhalfen and sprinter Gina Luckenkemper announced their change to US coaches. Obstacle runner Gyoza Krause also trains frequently in the United States.

For all of them, the conditions they find in this country are no longer promising. This could have individual reasons, for example, longtime Mihambo coach Ralph Weber is said to have terminated the collaboration due to personal reasons. However, the sum of individual decisions produces a trend. This means that the top German athletes are moving to the United States. This doesn’t just apply to them

Athletics, But also for the second primary Olympic sport. Marius Koch and Jacob Heidtmann, for example, are among the best that pool swimmers in Germany have to offer. For the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next summer, they both trust the expertise of the coaches in San Diego.

Better training conditions, better coaches, better results

Here as there, top US athletes expect better training conditions, better coaches, and thus better performance. In the German Athletics Federation, they commented on Mihambo’s change of tattoo. If athletes are looking for a new challenge to develop in person and athletically, they can’t be stopped, said Jürgen Kissing, Chairman of DLV.

Mihambou’s development and the World Cup victory in Doha showed that the German vault coaching team also enjoys “a very high international standard and winning the title is totally achievable with our funding system”. Just believing in it seems to be disappearing more and more athletes.

Good communication between training and sports

On the other hand, the United States considers itself the leading sporting country in the world. Excellent sports are much more important than Germany. While football moves the crowd and massive amounts of money almost exclusively here, benefits and financial resources are widely distributed in the USA. Football is a team sport that dominates there as well. But especially, representatives of the most important Olympic disciplines are held in high esteem.

Many top athletes enjoy training conditions at universities through scholarships. “The networking between training and sport is better than anywhere else in America,” says former national swimming coach Henning Lambertz. He testifies to his American colleagues that they operate with “an open mind.” Literally new things are absorbed there, while in Germany there is usually a lack of confidence at first.

Additionally, the coaches in the USA have a good reputation in the community. And they’re getting better paid – by the athletes themselves, too, as Heidtmann told the NDR: “I have to pay my swimming coaches and strength coaches monthly.” In Germany, most coaches are amateurs and often only get paid for their work from clubs.

Also read:

We want to know your opinion: Die Augsburg General So he works with the polling institute CV together. Read here what the representative surveys are about and why you should register.

Tracking threads