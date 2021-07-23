Athletic will play a ten-day pre-season in Switzerland | Radio Bilbao

The Athlete Confirmed that this summer there will be Pre-season. After the trip was suppressed last year due to COVID-19, Rujiblanco will relive its usual summer displacement. Furthermore, they will return fate, because they will return to it Swiss, where they previously held other concentrations.

This time, it will be your destination St. Gallen, a small town located in تقع north of the country. There they will stay Between 16th and 24th of July. During that week, the team will play under the leadership of Marcelino García Toral Three friendly matches.

The first of them will happen upon arrival, and Saturday 17 July. His opponent will be the local team, a St. Gallen It is the oldest football club in Switzerland and that, last season, it finished the Swiss league in seventh place. You will play this game in the opponent’s court, Kebon Park, with a capacity of 20 thousand spectators.

The second contender was already known: Dynamo Kiev. The Ukrainian national team won the league and cup double last season. Is this his? Dominance in Ukrainian football As many as eleven of its players have been called up for the European Championship in question. The match will be played in The nearby town of Winterthur, It is located less than an hour’s drive from St. Gallen Tuesday 20 July.

To close the “stage”, Athletic will face the strongest competitor known to date: Borussia Dortmund. The German national team finished third in the last edition of the Bundesliga and won the cup, and its main attraction is one of the fashionable names in European football: Erling Haaland. The match between the two teams will be played again in St. Gallen on Saturday 24 July.