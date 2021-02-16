Aslan Karatsev makes history and reaches the semi-finals

Aslan Karatsev made history in Melbourne. The 27-year-old Russian player has qualified for the Australian Open semi-finals. Serena Williams makes her dream duel against Naomi Osaka perfect. Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are currently competing for a place in the semi-finals (now in LIVETICKER).

Karatsev won the quarter-finals against Gregor Dimitrov of the Bulgarian patient 2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2 and was the first Grand Slam debut player of the professional tennis era (since 1968) to immediately reach the round. From the last four.

Karatsev will also be Alexander Zverev’s opponent on the final card if the German top seed wins in the quarter-finals on Tuesday morning by world number one Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Dimitrov missed his fourth semifinals in a major tournament.

Karatsev, who is 114th in the world ranking, played more and more freely after the initial neurological stage. On the other hand, Dimitrov, who eliminated a candidate in the round of 16 with Austrian Open champion Dominic Thiem, had persistent back problems and had no chance at the end.

Australian Open: Osaka vs. Williams in the semi-finals

Meanwhile, the dream duel in the women’s semi-finals is perfect: Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka meets 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Osaka beat 35-year-old Taiwanese Hsieh Su Wei in the quarter-finals in 66 minutes 6: 2 and 6: 2. Williams followed successfully 6: 3, 6: 3 over world number two Simona Halep (Romania).

Osaka is the US Open winner and currently the pre-eminent player of the new generation. Williams misses just one title to catch up with the record Grand Slam title Margaret Court (Australia). Both played impressively in their matches on Tuesday.

“It’s Serena and I really feel scared when I see her on the other side of the field,” said Osaka, referring to the duel with Williams. But she does not have to hide. The 23-year-old won the title every time she reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament.

Osaka still has a chance to win their second title in Melbourne after 2019, and Williams could win for the eighth time.

Australian Open: results and schedule from Day 9