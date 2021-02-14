Andreas Sander with the upcoming German skiing coup at the World Cup

DrGerman figure skaters created the next sensation at the World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo thanks to Andreas Sander. The athlete from Ennepetal won the silver in the slopes on Sunday, guaranteeing the DSV team the third medal in Italy. For the 31-year-old, that was enough for a great victory: new world champion Vincent Krishmaier from Austria was only missing a hundredth of a second. The bronze went to the Swiss favorite, Beat Feuz (+0.18 seconds).

Before Sander, Romed Bowman was already a silver medalist in Super-G and Kira Weidle in The Cliffs. Florian Eckert won his last German men’s medal in the downhill race for the World Cup in 2001 with a bronze medal. Hansjörg Tauscher became world champion in 1989.

“I can’t really understand it”

Sander said on ARD: “It’s exciting, I don’t even know what to say.” “I can’t really understand that.” The seasoned athlete has been among the world’s elite for years, but has yet to reach the podium of the World Cup in his career. Three fifths – including this winter at Super-G in Val Gardena and Downhill in Kitzbühel – were his best results.

The other three German players did not perform well on the hard fall. Thomas Driessen, like Dominic Paris’ favorite, spoiled the crucial part of the track on his return and finished in 18th (+1.68). Bowman relegated 14th (+1.30). He slid away after crossing the finish line, slid under the boundary and suffered cuts in his mouth and nose. According to an initial examination, he was not seriously injured. Dominic Schweiger finished 22nd (+2.11).