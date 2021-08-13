Ashraf Ghani is likely to leave the country soon – ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani may soon address the nation about the deteriorating internal political situation and the success of the Taliban offensive, as well as leaving the country. This was announced by Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which broadcasts from Beirut, as reported by Focus News Agency.

The TV reporter said, “Gani is expected to give the address this evening and she can leave the country at any time.” There is no official confirmation or refutation of this information.

After the United States announced the end of the armed operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces, the Taliban launched an attack on the government forces in Kabul.

According to various sources, the insurgents control up to 85% of Afghanistan, including areas along the borders with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. On August 11, the Taliban captured the administrative center of Badakhshan province, the city of Faizabad in northern Afghanistan.





According to Bazook, the Taliban control the centers of seven of the country’s nine northern provinces. Government forces remain in Mazar-i-Sharif and Maiman Center in Balkh and Faryab provinces, respectively.

Afghanistan

