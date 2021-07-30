Realme savors and expands the Realme 8 series: this is how the 8s model will be (photo)

Filippo Morganti



A new device could soon enrich the show real me. In fact, it seems that besides the entry-level Realme 8i, the Chinese house also has Realme 8s, both of which should be launched in India from long ago. In the Asian country, it has already been marketed Other Realme 8 Series Models, such as Realme 8, 8 5G and 8 Pro. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared with the web to set Which call up for what will be Realme 8s.

the the design Realme 8s will be almost identical to other Realme 8 series phones, with Three rear cameras Arranged in a square unit next to a LED flash. The volume will be on the left, while the SIM holder and . will be Power button with built-in fingerprint sensor They will be on the right. Instead, the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and primary microphone will be located at the bottom. In the submit – make color phone viola, but there may be other options available at launch.

According to information shared by OnLeaks, Technical Specifications del Realme 8s should look like this:

an offer 6.5 inch with 90Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch with 90Hz refresh rate South Oil Company MediaTek Dimension 810

MediaTek Dimension 810 6 GB / 8 GB RAM

128 GB / 256 GB storage

Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11

Based on Android 11 camera butt 64 MP Primary

64 MP Primary camera In front of me Yes 16 MP

Yes 16 MP battery 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Fast Shipping 33 watts

