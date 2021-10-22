Appointment of Dr. Helen Mirren as Ambassador of the University of Salento

Dr. Helen Mirren has been appointed as an ambassador for the University of Salento.

The 76-year-old actress was thrilled to be awarded the honorary position at the Italian School of Lecce on Thursday (October 21, 21), which was bestowed upon her by her “pride, determination and passion” associated with her associated traits. from the University.

Assigning her this role, we recognize her as representative of our university and our lands, and we value in her the qualities that define our community: pride, determination, and passion,” said the university president appointing Helen.

The dean of the university also said that Helen was honored for her continued efforts to help the struggle for the local landscape, which has been affected by Xylella, a bacterium that has caused the destruction of olive trees.

“We saw her fighting alongside us to rebuild the beauty of the landscapes spoiled by Xylella, reading in her eyes the love for this land, its history and humanity,” he added.

In a university social media post, they claimed Helen was “honored” and “excited to collaborate on university projects”.

The “Good Liar” star is also said to have “stressed the importance of this generation of students” and called them “the architects of the future”.

