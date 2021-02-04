Apple’s upcoming macOS Big Sur update should make iPad apps less troublesome on Mac

Apple’s upcoming macOS Big Sur update should make iPad apps less troublesome on Mac

Apple just released its latest update yesterday macOS Big Sur With improved Bluetooth reliability and a handful of bug fixes. Today, it launches its first beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3, which will provide additional improvements to Safari, Reminders, Apple Music, Apple News and other apps. This update will also try to improve the iPhone and iPad app launch experience on M1 Macs, which might still be a bit awkward at this early stage (and without a touchscreen).

IPad apps will now appear larger than before – if screen size allows – and beta testers will find a new preference panel for iPhone and iPad apps, which will allow them to better customize keyboard commands for ‘touch alternatives’. Touch alternatives allow “keyboard alternatives to touch, swipe, and swipe gestures, and allow multi-finger gestures using the option key and touch pad”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *