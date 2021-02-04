Apple’s upcoming macOS Big Sur update should make iPad apps less troublesome on Mac

Apple just released its latest update yesterday macOS Big Sur With improved Bluetooth reliability and a handful of bug fixes. Today, it launches its first beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3, which will provide additional improvements to Safari, Reminders, Apple Music, Apple News and other apps. This update will also try to improve the iPhone and iPad app launch experience on M1 Macs, which might still be a bit awkward at this early stage (and without a touchscreen).

IPad apps will now appear larger than before – if screen size allows – and beta testers will find a new preference panel for iPhone and iPad apps, which will allow them to better customize keyboard commands for ‘touch alternatives’. Touch alternatives allow “keyboard alternatives to touch, swipe, and swipe gestures, and allow multi-finger gestures using the option key and touch pad”.

Big Sur 11.3 will make the Safari home page more customizable, allowing you to rearrange the various sections (favorites, playlist, Siri suggestions, etc.) as you wish. Developers will be able to create extensions that work on the new tab page and they will also be able to take advantage of a new speech recognition API to integrate speech recognition into their web pages.

For Reminders, you’ll be able to sort reminders by title, due date, priority, or creation date. And with this update, Apple will let you easily impression Your reminders if the paper copy can come in handy when you go to the store or perform other tasks.

Apple Music is getting small changes like the “Made for You” playlists shortcut and custom mixes. Live and upcoming special events will also be highlighted on the For You tab. The Apple News app receives design improvements to the Apple News Plus tab to make it easier to access (and download) magazines and newspapers.

And like the upcoming iOS 14.5 update, macOS Big Sur 11.3 is adding support for the latest Xbox and PlayStation DualSense consoles; The same compatibility applies to Apple mobile devices As part of iOS 14.5.