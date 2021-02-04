The ATP Cup: Russia go up, Australia wins first win – sporting mix

Russia reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

The first team scored a 2–1 victory over Japan in Group D and celebrated their second victory in the second duel. Led by stars Andrei Rublev and Daniel Medvedev, you can also stand bankruptcy in doubles.

Rublev surrendered only four matches against Yoshihito Nishioka in 6: 1, 6: 3, and Medvedev won with a score of 6: 2, 6: 4 against Ki Nishikori. In doubles, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy must concede defeat to the Ben Maclachlan / Nishioka duo 6: 3, 3: 6, 10:12. The Russians lead the group with two victories, with Argentina and Japan playing only once, maintaining zero points.

In Group B, local champions from Australia can cheer for the first time – 2: 1 against Greece. John Melman beats Mikhail Perfularakis 6: 2, 6: 3, but Stefanos Tsitsipas single-handedly defeats Alex de Minor 6: 3, 7: 5 in doubles, the Aussies John Pearce / Luc Saville have the upper hand against Prevularakis / Tsitsipas 6: 3, 4: 6, 10: 5.

Spain lead with one win from one duel before Australia with one win from two matches. Greece are bottom of the group, losing on their debut.





