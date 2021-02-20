Apple is powered by a MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12

Apple is powered by a MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12

together IPhone 12Apple has introduced a new MagSafe range of accessories, which are attached to the back of the smartphone and, according to a new report, the portable MagSafe battery pack works.

Accordingly Bloomberg, The add-on has been running for at least a year, and would have been launched earlier if it hadn’t been delayed due to Software Issues. One of these issues is the package that reports overheating when this clearly doesn’t happen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *