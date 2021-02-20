Apple is powered by a MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12

together IPhone 12Apple has introduced a new MagSafe range of accessories, which are attached to the back of the smartphone and, according to a new report, the portable MagSafe battery pack works.

Accordingly Bloomberg, The add-on has been running for at least a year, and would have been launched earlier if it hadn’t been delayed due to Software Issues. One of these issues is the package that reports overheating when this clearly doesn’t happen.

Another problem with the “product insiders” who spoke to Bloomberg is that the charging package works when users switch from using the phone case and not using the phone case and vice versa.

In fact, according to a Bloomberg report, software problems remain so frequent that Apple can completely eliminate the idea of ​​an extension. This may be another AirPower, a charging mat that Apple cut to the point of advertising before deciding it was a very important engineering challenge.

Battery Commander

Apple already makes traditional MagSafe covers and chargers, and there are also a lot of MagSafe products available from third-party accessory manufacturers. Apple also makes a non-magSafe battery case for the iPhone, but this new product appears to be just a battery without a case.

Sources in Bloomberg indicated that some prototypes of the device had a white rubber exterior. The package will attach to the back of the iPhone 12 model using only magnets and start charging, and it could prove to be a popular accessory for those who spend a lot of time on the go.

over there They were whispering Based on the code detected in the iOS 14.5 beta of a mobile battery earlier in the month, and we also saw Published patent Apple is busy exploring the possibilities MagSafe technology will unlock.

We’ll have to wait and see if this MagSafe battery pack is reaching consumers, but don’t expect it any time soon. Another tip from the Bloomberg report: Apple is still exploring an idea Reverse charge (So, for example, charge AirPods on the back of iPhone), but it’s not yet even close to becoming a reality.