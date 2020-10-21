A volunteer dies in an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial in Brazil

A volunteer died on AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in Brazil, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Anvisa, the Brazilian health authority, received information from an investigation into the death.

AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 clinical trial was suspended in early September after one of the study participants in the UK developed a spinal cord injury. Trials have since resumed in the UK as well as in Brazil, though It remains suspended in the United States

The vaccine candidate is being developed with the University of Oxford.

In a statement to NBC News, AstraZeneca said the trial will continue.

“We cannot comment on individual cases in an ongoing Oxford vaccine trial because we strictly adhere to medical confidentiality and clinical trial regulations, but we can confirm that all required review processes have been followed,” the statement said. “All significant medical events are carefully evaluated by the trial investigators, the Independent Safety Oversight Committee, and regulatory authorities. These evaluations have not led to any concerns about the continuation of the ongoing study.”

