Back to Australia after four months of rest

Ashleigh Barty is the world number one in women’s tennis, but her last match was four months ago. In Australia, you want to show off again.
At the start of the season, tennis player Ashleigh Barty wants to take things easy. The world number one’s last official match was four months ago. In the third round of the US Open, she suffered a surprise defeat.
She spoke to Eurosport about her return to the Australian Open. “I am looking forward to trying to get everything together as much as possible. I have to understand that I have to be patient with myself for the next few weeks.”
Ashleigh Barty has been ranked #1 in the world for three years, but she knows she can’t rest in this place. “Every year there are new competitors, no matter who they are in what order.”
I got a goodbye for the first round in Australia. She’s excited to be back in Down Under. “It’s been a while since I’ve played a competitive match. But I feel good, I feel ready.”
