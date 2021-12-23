Andy Murray returns with a wild card to Australia, the place where he said goodbye through tears





Karen Moran

Photo: AFP

In January 2019 Britain’s Andy Murray He declared that the injury would take him off the slopes forever. With a flood of crying and disappointment at not being able to reach Wimbledon “I’m in so much pain and can’t go on like this,” the Scot admitted, so his first-round duel against Roberto Bautista was the last of his Melbourne Park career, until then, because in 2022, three years and dew He’ll be back thanks to the wild card the organization gave him.

Through the social networks of Australian Open, Craig Tilly, The tournament director announced Murray’s return.

“dew He is known for his competitive spirit, passion and love for the game and I am delighted to host him again in Melbourne in January.”

For his part, the historic tennis player responded that he is very excited to return to one of his favorite tracks, having also reached the finals five times: 2008, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016.

“I am not very patient to go back to the dispute Australian Open and thank Craig And his team got this opportunity. I had great moments in Australia “I’m playing in front of an amazing crowd and I can’t wait to get back to Melbourne Park,” he said.

Five times in the finals @Andy Murray A major allowance fee is awarded. “Andy is known for his fighting spirit, passion and love for the game and I am delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” – Tweet embed We can’t wait to see you at #AO2022Andy 💪💙#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pJpBy4qXQT – #AusOpen (AustralianOpen) December 23, 2021

to open Australia It will take place from February 8 to 21 in Melbourne while the qualifiers will take place in Doha from January 10 to 13. The last tournament I participated in Murray He was in Stockholm this year, where he lost in the quarter-finals to American Tommy Ball. In 2021 he also played Wimbledon Where he advanced to the third round, while he was in US Open He was eliminated in the first match, meeting the Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

Listen to our podcast