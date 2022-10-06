Android: Tricks to try if the keyboard does not appear | Smartphone | keyboard | Mobile phones | solutions | nda | nnni | sports game

The smart phone Increasingly necessary to be able to communicate with others or enter differently apps that serve as entertainment. For this, it is necessary for the keyboard to function properly.

However, it often happens that sometimes the keyboard does not appear for any reason, so it is very difficult to be able to interact with it. Mobile. Looking at this, we show you some tricks that you can try if you have a file Android.

What to do when the keyboard does not appear on ANDROID

The first step that you can try on your Android phone is to restart it, this will correct some possible errors that are causing the keyboard to disappear.

Another option is to download a new keyboard available on the Play Store for free, so you will no longer have to worry about retyping any text in your favorite apps.

Among the most notable alternatives, you can try to re-enable the keyboard from the settings section of your smartphone.

Also, another option is to clear the cache of your cell phone and thus fix the malfunctions caused by external sources.

If the above doesn’t work, try activating safe mode simply by holding the Power button for a few seconds. This way, you will be able to see if the keyboard is showing up or not.

If the keyboard still does not appear then you can reset your phone to factory settings. With this, your mobile device will go back to how it was initially and some errors will be resolved. Before applying this, make sure your important information is saved in the cloud.

So you can retrieve all emails registered on your ANDROID phone

First, go to your cell phone’s “Settings” Android .

. Now, click on the section that says “Google. Google Services“.

The next step is to click on the “Autocomplete”>”Autocomplete with Google” section.

Several options will appear, choose the one that says “Passwords and Emails”.

It will open a long list of web pages or apps where you have registered your emails and passwords.

Finally, touch any, but enter your fingerprint or security pattern beforehand, and you’ll see both your email and password.

How to create group calls in WhatsAPP from a link