Android Games: The list of the 10 most downloaded games for the week of August 2-8 | Google Play Store | minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Today we present to you List of ten matches The most downloaded Android mobile phones of the week according to the web app Annie, free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded from the popular store Google Play Store.

more | Most downloaded Android games for the week of July 26 to August 1

Maine Craft It is the most downloaded paid game of the past week in Google Play Store, while the free game for Android Most downloaded in the last seven days is Arrow Festival. In terms of mobile games that collected the most, the game tops the top ten Candy Crush Saga.

Some Android mobile payment games are the most downloaded Bloons TD 6, Evertal NS Mini metro. next to, My Talking Angela 2Run Rich 3D NS Fidget Toys Trading It was the most downloaded free games of the week.

free games

Arrow Festival – Rollic Games My Talking Angela 2 – Outfit7 Limited Play Rich 3D – VOODOO Fidget Toys Trading: Relaxing Trading Games – Freeplay Inc Roblox – The Roblox Company Count Masters: Crowd Clash & Stickman Running Game – Freeplay Inc Pin Pull – Popcore Games Against Returns – NEXT BETA Block’em All – Rollic Games Fidget Trading 3D – Fidget Toys – MagicLab

Paid games

Maine Craft – mojang Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi Evertal – ZigZaGame Inc. Mini Metro – Dinosaur Polo Club Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Monopoly – the classic board game about real estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Geometry Dash – RobTop Games My time in Portia – Nouvres Terraria – 505 Games Srl The Game of Life 2 – More Choices, More Freedom! – Marmalade Game Studio

The games that aroused the most

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Garena Free Fire – Cobra – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Roblox – The Roblox Company Pokemon GO – Niantic Clash of Clans – Supercell Fate / Grand Order (English) – Aniplex Inc. Jinshin Effect – miHoYo Limited Bingo Blitz ™️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica Lords Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM