Olympia 2021 football schedule, team, free tv and live stream, live scores, results and dates in football today, 7.8.21

Here you will find all the information about football in the 2021 Olympics – all about the schedule, dates, team and broadcast on TV or live for free.

football At Olympia 2021: 16 teams will compete for Olympic medals in Tokyo through August 7. Germany qualified via the European Under-21 Championship – like the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. After a draw and two defeats, the German national team is now eliminated from the preliminary round.

Schedule, dates and broadcasts in television – Here you will find everything you need to know about the football games at the 2021 Olympics.

Football in the 2021 Olympics: These teams are there

while Japan Automatically entitled to participate in the Summer Olympics as the host, and Australia qualified via the Asian Under-23 Championships, South Korea And Saudi Arabia. Won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations EgyptIvory Coast and South Africa get a ticket for the 2021 Olympics. In addition, the winners of the European Under-21 Championship are allowed to do so France, romania, Spain And Germany to go to Tokyo. Other football teams that have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics are New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil. Below is a list of the football participants in the 2021 Olympics:

Egypt

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

France

Japan

New Zealand

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

South Africa

South Korea

Olympia 2021 – Football: schedule and dates

group stage 22-28 July 2021

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Date the time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Mexico – France Ajinomoto-Stadion, Chōfu July 22, 2021 It’s 13 Japan – South Africa Ajinomoto-Stadion, Chōfu 25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock France – South Africa Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 25 July 2021 It’s 13 Japan – Mexico Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 28 July 2021 1.30 pm South Africa – Mexico Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 1.30 pm France – Japan International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Date the time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New Zealand – South Korea Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima July 22, 2021 It’s 13 Honduras – Romania Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New Zealand – Honduras Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 25 July 2021 It’s 13 Romania – South Korea Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 28 July 2021 10:30 AM Romania – New Zealand Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 10:30 AM South Korea – Honduras International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Date the time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 9:30 AM Egypt – Spain Sapporo dome, Sapporo July 22, 2021 12:30 PM Argentina – Australia Sapporo dome, Sapporo 25 July 2021 9:30 AM Egypt – Argentina Sapporo dome, Sapporo 25 July 2021 12:30 PM Australia – Spain Sapporo dome, Sapporo 28 July 2021 It’s 13 Australia – Egypt Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 28 July 2021 It’s 13 Spain – Argentina Miyagi Stadium, Refu

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Date the time (gear) Game Playground July 22, 2021 10:30 AM Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama July 22, 2021 1.30 pm Brazil – Germany International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 25 July 2021 10:30 AM Brazil – Ivory Coast International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 25 July 2021 1.30 pm Saudi Arabia – Germany International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama 28 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Saudi Arabia – Brazil Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama 28 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Germany – Ivory Coast Miyagi Stadium, Refu

Quarter-finals July 31, 2021

the time (gear) Game Playground It’s 10 O’clock Spain – Ivory Coast Miyagi Stadium, Refu 11 hours Japan – New Zealand Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima 12 o’clock Brazil – Egypt Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama It’s 13 South Korea – Mexico International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Semi-final 3 August 2021

the time (gear) Game Playground It’s 10 O’clock Mexico – Brazil Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima It’s 13 Japan – Spain Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Bronze game August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CEST), Saitama 2002 Stadium, Saitama

Mexico – Japan

Conclusion August 7, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (CEST), Yokohama International Stadium (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Brazil – Spain

Live broadcast of football in the 2021 Olympics on TV and broadcast for free

Dispatch rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo attached Eurosport. next to Eurosport Also broadcast by public broadcasters ARD And ZDF Olympia 21 Live on TV and Free Streaming. This agreement is valid since the 2018 Winter Games dazen-Subscribers to streams Eurosport Also follow on the streaming platform.

In order to cover the Olympic competitions as comprehensively as possible, send ARD And ZDF In addition to the live broadcast, some decisions are also recorded as a recording. Eurosport Paid Offers Eurosport player All competitions are complete as a live broadcast. Its free TV works on Eurosport 1 The new ‘Medal Zone’, a conference call that always transforms the most important moments and decisions. Be around the clock Eurosport 1 The pay TV channel Eurosport 2 Broadcast real-time Olympic competitions, reports and recordings across the entire event.

Any announcer showing the German national team matches in Olympia 21?

ARD And ZDF Olympic football competitions, in which Germany took part, were shown live and completely on free television. The semi-finals, bronze medal and final will also be broadcast safely – but now without German participation. The following broadcast dates are currently set:

Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD

Preliminary round between Brazil and Germany

Sunday 25 July 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD

Preliminary round Germany-Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 am, ZDF

Preliminary round Germany – Ivory Coast

Tuesday August 3, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ZDF

Semi-finals

Spain – Japan

– Brazil – Mexico

Friday, August 6, at 1 pm, ARD

Bronze game

Saturday August 7, 1:30 pm ZDF

Conclusion

Olympia football 2021: live tape, results and schedule

For the 2021 Olympics, we provide a data center for all sports. You can also find pointers, live scores and information about dates and medals for football here:

