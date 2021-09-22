Apple has already found a way to improve the auto macro mode

It is not possible, at the moment, to deactivate the macro mode, which was introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro, when it is turned on automatically. A flaw that Apple promised to correct this fall.

Among the features that stood out First deal with iPhone 13, the macro mode succeeded (though Been on Android for a long time). This is based on the Ultra Wide Angle Photo module and allows you to get very close to your subject.

But some may have complained about the software integration in this mode. In fact, it is impossible to deactivate it when it works automatically. Therefore, it is the iPhone Photos app that judges whether a particular scene is suitable for using the macro mode. Compassion.

Apple already immediately

Before it becomes an issue, Apple already has plans to address the issue in the next update ofiOS 15.

Anyway, that’s what YouTuber Marks Brownlee, aka MKBHD says. On his Twitter account, he explained that Apple told him so “A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to disable automatic camera switching when shooting at close range for macro photography and video.”

Update can be done side by side ProRes video support accessscheduled for the end of the year.

So those who are flocking to the new range of iPhone 13 will have to patiently take their troubles and accept the lack of complete control over their close-up photos.