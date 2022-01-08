Android 12 – Which phones have an update available [aktualizováno]

Source: Dotekomanie.cz



This year we saw a rather special launch of the new version of Android. Head to AOSP, i.e. for all manufacturers. It used to be common for Google Pixel smartphone updates to be sent out right away, but we had to wait for new models to be introduced. Pixel 6. And so Google has started a mock race that will deliver the update to Android 12 faster.

Update availability on Android 12

As in previous years, we will try to monitor the availability of mobile updates on Android 12. We will still appreciate your help. So if you notice that Android 12 is available on your device, let us know in the comments the name of the model, and if so, does it come from a Czech distribution or a carrier.

Dark device has been added to the list.

The “S” means that we have checked if the update to Android 12 is available to owners in the Czech Republic.

Do you already have Android 12? Let us know in the comments.

Newly added models for the current week:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 5 III

List of mobile phones with updates

google browser

Google Pixel 3 (S)

Google Pixel 3 XL (S)

Google Pixel 3a (S)

Google Pixel 3a XL (S)

Google Pixel 4 (S)

Google Pixel 4 XL (S)

Google Pixel 4a (S)

Google Pixel 4a 5G (S)

Google Pixel 5 (S)

Google Pixel 5a 5G (S)

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 (S)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (S)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (S)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (S)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52

oneplus

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro (S)

Asus

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

HMD Global

Nokia X10

Nokia X20

Nokia G50

OPPO

OPPO Reno 5

OPPO Reno 5 Pro

OPPO Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Sony

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 5 III

