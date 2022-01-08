Android 12 – Which phones have an update available [aktualizováno]

Source: Dotekomanie.cz
This year we saw a rather special launch of the new version of Android. Head to AOSP, i.e. for all manufacturers. It used to be common for Google Pixel smartphone updates to be sent out right away, but we had to wait for new models to be introduced. Pixel 6. And so Google has started a mock race that will deliver the update to Android 12 faster.
Update availability on Android 12
As in previous years, we will try to monitor the availability of mobile updates on Android 12. We will still appreciate your help. So if you notice that Android 12 is available on your device, let us know in the comments the name of the model, and if so, does it come from a Czech distribution or a carrier.

- The “S” means that we have checked if the update to Android 12 is available to owners in the Czech Republic.
Do you already have Android 12? Let us know in the comments.
Newly added models for the current week:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Sony Xperia 1 III
- Sony Xperia 5 III
List of mobile phones with updates
google browser
- Google Pixel 3 (S)
- Google Pixel 3 XL (S)
- Google Pixel 3a (S)
- Google Pixel 3a XL (S)
- Google Pixel 4 (S)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (S)
- Google Pixel 4a (S)
- Google Pixel 4a 5G (S)
- Google Pixel 5 (S)
- Google Pixel 5a 5G (S)
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S21 (S)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ (S)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (S)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (S)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A52
oneplus
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro (S)
Asus
- Asus Zenfone 8
- Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
HMD Global
- Nokia X10
- Nokia X20
- Nokia G50
OPPO
- OPPO Reno 5
- OPPO Reno 5 Pro
- OPPO Reno 6
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro
Sony
- Sony Xperia 1 III
- Sony Xperia 5 III
