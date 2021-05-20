Android 12 beta has arrived, what smartphones have been updated now? See the list

Highlights Even though the first beta release has been released, the Android 12 stable release will not be released now.

This time the digital office: Google I / O 2021 Google unveiled the first Android 12 beta at this event. All new features were shown at the event on behalf of this tech giant. From design and customization options to privacy, all departments have undergone major changes in the new Android version. There is also a bunch of system improvements. Google tried to simplify the smartphone usage experience with Android 12.

Google said that in addition to the new features, the update will be arriving on many smartphones. Also on some devices in the future Android 12 The tech giant also hinted that an update would be arriving.

Some phones now Android 12 Beta Get a copy?



In addition to Pixel, Android 12 Beta 1 can be installed on smartphones of many companies including OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo.

All of these smartphones will have Android 12 Beta –



Asus Zenfone 8, Google Pixel (all models from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5), OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Realme GT 5G (Chinese model), Sharp, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 17, Vivo iQOO 7 Legend, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G customers can now install Android 12 Beta 1 on their phones.

When will the stable release of Android 12 come?



Even though the first beta release has been released, the Android 12 stable release will not be released now. Android 12 Beta 2 is expected to launch in July. Then, like other years, the final stable release of Android 12 will be released in August or September. Pixel 6 series phones could also be launched at the same time.

What are the features of Android 12?



The Android OS has always given the customer the freedom to customize. You can now use your own icon pack and system color through Android 12. For this purpose, a new color extraction feature has been added to Android 12. With this feature, the device will quickly understand the base color of your wallpaper and adjust the system color accordingly. This color will be used in Quick Settings, Sound Bar, and some Google apps.

The new Material You design for Android 12 will make the phone even easier to use. From now on, the client will be able to change the contrast, size and many other things of the OS. New animations can also be paused if desired. Multiple privacy features have also been added. Google claims that using the new Android 12 will make the phone feel faster than before.