Andreuzzi advances and kicker and eliminates Mina in Finland

The tennis player who left Harrods club in the federal capital confirmed his good form after reaching the semi-finals last week at Challenger in Amersfoort, the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Kicker (384) entered the main draw after bypassing the rankings and beat Swede Leo Borg (2110) 6-3, 6-0 in one hour and nine minutes.

His next match will be against Frenchman Alexander Muller (199), who beat Finn Patrick Niklas Salminen (470) 6-2, 6-1.

Mina (257) fell in the first round to French Geoffrey Blancano (327) 6-4, 7-5 after an hour and 44 minutes.

Another Argentine, Bill Ville’s Cordovan Pedro Kachin (278), will play later in the opening round against Russia’s Bogdan Bobrov (439).

In the event of qualifying for the round of 16, Cachin will face Spain’s Mario Villala Martinez (158), who defeated Portuguese Joao Dominguez (238) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) and 7-5.

This year, Argentine tennis players won eight championships in the Challenger category, which is second only to the ATP.

Rosario Federico Correa was crowned at Prostejov in the Czech Republic. Sebastian Baez of Buenos Aires was a champion in Concepcion and Santiago in Chile as well as in Zagreb, and Juan Manuel Cerondolo of Buenos Aires won Rome; Cordovan Kachin won in Oeiras, Portugal; Tomás Martín Etcheverry of La Plata in Perugia, Italy is dedicated; And Facundo Bagnes from Santa Fe won the competition in Salzburg, Austria.