Dynamo faces the Australian international | Sächsische.de

Hellbad Heiligenstadt. Dynamo Dresden took the gold while looking for real reinforcements. After several media outlets earlier announced the commitment of Australian national player Brandon Borrilo, the now-promising second division league has confirmed the change.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is coming to Dresden from Bundesliga club Freiburg and has signed a two-year contract until June 30, 2023. Both clubs have agreed not to disclose transfer terms.

“In discussions with the officials, I quickly realized that my way of playing football fits perfectly with the concept that Dynamo wants to go into in the future,” said Brandon Borrillo after arriving at the training camp. “That’s why I’m so happy to be here now and I hope to do my part to make next season as successful as possible.”

41 matches in the second division and four goals

The Australian of Italian descent completed his mandatory medical examination at the University Clinic of Dresden on Friday and then traveled to the training camp in Heiligenstadt on Saturday to sign a contract.

In the evening test match against Eintracht Braunschweig, the newcomer will not be used yet, but will complete an individual unit. “We’ve had Brandon Borrello on our list for some time and are delighted to be able to now welcome him into the sporting community,” said sporting director Ralph Becker.

Brandon Borrillo (R) was loaned from FC Freiburg to the second division at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season. © Archive: dpa



According to Baker, the Australian “as a strong, technically skilled midfielder who also shows a good level of intensity in the game” would fit right in with Dynamo’s game philosophy. “In addition, it can be used versatility in attack in both outdoor and midfield situations,” the sports director was quoted as saying in the press release.

The previous year, Borrilo was loaned to current league opponent Fortuna Düsseldorf, and was mostly substituted there and scored a goal in 23 matches. In addition to Dusseldorf, Borriello also played for Kaiserslautern in the second division. The Australian scored 41 matches in the second division and four goals.

Three international matches for Australia

Borillo was born in Adelaide, South Australia on 25 July 1995 and moved to the youth division of Brisbane Roar in 2011, in which he made his National Youth League debut. In the 2013/14 season he was named Youth League Player of the Year by the Football Association Australia.

After four years in the A-League, Australia’s top division, the 1.78m right-footed player moved to then-second tier club 1. FC Kaiserslautern in 2017. A season later, SC Freiburg signed him, despite suffering a rupture in Previously cruciate ligament. As for Freiburg, he played seven times in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB Cup. The attacking player returned a total of one hit.

He participated in the continental tournaments with the Australian youth teams in 2014 and 2016. In June 2019 he made his debut with the Australian first team in a friendly match against South Korea, and remained with them until mid-June, among other things, he played in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar in the year 2022. Set up a goal against Chinese Taipei in a 5-1 win for the Australians. In total, he has played three times with Australia so far.

After Mark Schwarzer, who had twice against Dresden in the Bundesliga, and Joshua Kennedy (38), who played in black and yellow from 2004 to 2006, he is now the third Australian in Dinamo.