Online – How did the national flags appear?

Sunday 14 February 2021



For the state funeral of former German chancellor Helmut Schmidt, the funeral standard of the Federal Republic of Germany was linked to the funeral: the federal eagle on a black background. Additionally, the coffin of a person who died in 2015 is covered in a so-called federal flag, which is usually only used by state authorities. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

When you are going on vacation in Denmark, you should not fly the Romanian flag in front of your vacation home, as this is forbidden. According to Danish law, only individuals can fly the flags of the Nordic countries, the European Union and the United Nations. | Photos (2): Pixabay

The flags of a total of 193 countries flutter in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York City (USA). Often their appearance is related to a historical event, but sometimes it is also related to the characteristics that are attributed to the population or the religious position of the founders of the state. In human history, flags and flags are closely associated with armed conflict. Julius Caesar’s legions advanced north with criteria by which to see the Roman eagle and the Crusaders marched to the Holy Land with the flags consecrated by the Pope. If soldiers die these days, their coffins are often covered in the national flag. It is for you to answer the most important and interesting questions about vexillology, as it is called science.

What is the difference between banners and banners?

The flag is one piece firmly attached to a shaft. It is often decorated with symbols or letters, sometimes even with ornate coats of arms and intricate representations. Each flag is only available once and is therefore very well preserved. In the Middle Ages it was touring castles and palaces and was popular spoil. The Saxons in Transylvania decorated their churches with so-called Brotherhood flags for church services.

On the other hand, flags is a comprehensive product that is simply designed and easy to replace. They are usually square colored cloth. The flags are also not attached directly to the stick, but are drawn with a line. Unlike flags, flags can always be replaced by samples that appear the same. In international soccer matches, you often see what is called a sea of ​​flags in stadiums.

Flags and banners also include standards, banners and banners. Standards were used by armies in earlier centuries and were emblems affixed to a pole, often adorned with an animal image. The aforementioned eagle was the highest symbol of the Roman armies. Today you can often see the standard only on cars of heads of state.

What kinds of flags are there?

The flags are usually used by state authorities or organizations such as the Red Cross or companies. Additionally, the shipping company’s flags, indication and identification are found on the ships. Every merchant ship registered in the International Shipping Register must also fly the merchant’s flag at the stern, which usually matches the national flag.

The national flag, in turn, is the most visible symbol of the state. It symbolizes his independence, independence and unity. It is raised in front of government buildings like ministries, but you can also see it in front of city halls or police stations. In Romania, June 26th is National Flag Day.

In addition to states, many large organizations have their own flags. The most famous flags include the Red Cross, the white compass rose of NATO or the Globe of the United Nations, which is framed by two olive branches. Christian churches also use their own flags: the Catholic Church has adopted the yellow and white flag of previous Papal States, and Protestants use a white flag with a purple cross.

When are flags used?

Customs and laws in all countries regulate the events and days when flags are flown. These include national holidays, historical and religious days of remembrance, or days of mourning. However, flags are only used from sunrise to sunset.

In the days of mourning, the flag is only placed on the half mast, that is, it is first pulled to the top of the flagpole and then placed slightly above the center of the mast. This custom dates back to the seventeenth century. After the king’s death, the place above the flag should be reserved, symbolically for the invisible Banner of Death.

A flag that does not raise half mast is the “royal standard” – the official flag of the British Queen or King. Because the official head of state of the United Kingdom never died, and if the regent died, the legitimate heir to the throne would immediately replace him.

What is the oldest national flag in the world?

According to legend, it happened on June 15, 1219: King Valdemar II of Denmark fought against the pagan Estonians in the Battle of Lindanes – Tallinn today. For the Danes, who had won many fights before, things weren’t very good that day. But when the battle seemed to be lost, the Danish bishops gathered on a hill and asked God for help. Then it was said that the sky opened and a large red cloth with a white cross was raised on the ground. A visual sign that gave the Danes new courage and ultimately led them to victory over the Estonians. Since then, “Dannebrog” has become the national symbol of the Danes, although it was only declared the country flag in 1854.

National flags in the present sense have only existed since the American Revolution (1763 to 1789) and the French Revolution (1789 to 1799). During this time, the flags established themselves as a national symbol that should represent the nation’s citizens. This development began with the emergence of the bourgeois nation-state, which arose in the two revolutions. In the American Revolution, the “Thirteen Colonies” fought to separate from the United Kingdom, and in the French Revolution the French people fought against the King and his absolute feudal company state.

However, there is no doubt that the Dannebrog, which the Danes have consistently advertised for more than 600 years, is one of the oldest national symbols.

What are the most popular colors for the national flags?

What the British, French and Dutch flags have in common are their colors: red, white and blue. Then the colonization of the three countries carried their flags to the world. Unsurprisingly, these three colors are the most commonly used on national flags. Only one country recognized by the United Nations does not use any of the three colors. Jamaica, a former British colony, has the St. Andrew’s Cross known from the British and English flags, but it uses green, yellow and black as the colors.

In general, the most common color for national flags is red, followed by white, and about half of all national flags use blue. Certain color combinations also represent the bond between different nations, for example, at the Prague Slavic Conference in June 1848, the Russian colors white, blue and red were declared the Slavic colors. While most Arab countries use white, black, green and red, the African colors are green, yellow and red again.

Are symbols used on national flags?

Until Nicolae Ceaușescu was overthrown, the Roman flag also featured the national coat of arms, which consisted of forests, mountains, an oil hole and a red star. The star represented the socialist or communist worldview and was also used by many other communist countries. But after the “revolution”, the transitional government chose a flag without a slogan.

However, many other countries still have one or more stars in their flags, but these have different meanings. While a full constellation can be seen on the Brazilian flag, which shows the sky over Rio de Janeiro at the time the republic was proclaimed, the 50 stars on the US flag symbolize the 50 states that make up the country. The yellow star on the red flag of Vietnam means communism.

However, many Muslim countries have a crescent moon on their flags. In most cases, this represents the religion of Islam and can be found on the flags of Turkey, Pakistan and Tunisia for example. In the flag of Nepal, the crescent moon – along with the star – symbolizes the royal family. Many Christian countries show the cross again in their flags: for example the Republic of Moldova.