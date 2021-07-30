And the Spanish massacre in Australia is in quarters

The women’s water polo team scored a big win over Australia (15-9), which allowed him to conclude his journey at this stage as interim group leader with three wins and one defeat against the Netherlands. The Australians and the Netherlands still have two matches to play, against South Africa’s first Cinderella and Canada’s second, so we’ll have to wait until we come to a final solution.

It is very clear that the Spaniards are in the quarter-finals and the feelings are improving. After losing a goal to the Netherlands, the Miki Oka girls hit back the champion very clearly and overwhelmingly beat Australia, the unbeaten opponent who had previously beaten the Netherlands (15-12).

The victory was achieved in the devastating second half. After a level start (7-6 in the first half), in the third quarter the Spaniards grabbed the whip and with a partial result 4-1 with two goals from Pia Ortiz, a goal from Leitón and a gold from Anni Espar, they broke the match. Australia can no longer respond, and in the last quarter the gap increased until the last 15-9.

Almost everything worked with the Warriors: defense in inferiority, ocean firing – exciting Furka, Bia and Mika, with 11 goals between the three – and floats, and they still had room for improvement due to the use of superiority (6/10) and the fact that Laura Ester didn’t have The best possible day in the first half are very specific gaps. Now it remains to wait to see who will play in the quarter-finals.