An Astronomical Guide to Broken Hearts on Netflix: An event in Milan for fans of the series

Milan, November 5, 2021 – on the occasion of the launch of the new Italian series “Astrological guide to broken hearts, already available su Netflix In all countries where the service is active, the November 6 and 7 flower shop in Milan (Via San Carpoforo, 9, in the heart of Brera) will turn into The Netflix Tattoo studio is dedicated to this show: a space entirely dedicated to fan With exclusive activities reserved for them. Entry will be free and limited in accordance with the anti-coronavirus rules From 11 to 17 on Saturday 6 and from 11 to 20 on Sunday 7 November.

During the two days, the audience will participate in A series of meticulously astro-themed activities and fun photo opportunities. In the middle of the flower shop, the area where Tattoo artist Pietro Seda He will be doing free coverage of exes tattoos for some selected people, by sharing their stories of exes on Netflix social channels in recent days.From 11:30 am on Saturday and Sunday There will be too Writer Silvia Zuca for readings and stable copies of the monolithic book on which the series is based. Isabella, the voice of the funny Instagram page IlMerdoscopo will save Personal stellar advice for guests. To enrich the event, zodiac-themed sweet and savory drinks and mini fare will be served.

TV series

He was in his early thirties and was single (not by choice), Alice works as a production assistant In a small television network, with very few job opportunities, although she is often the most competent person in the room. As if that wasn’t enough, Her ex-boyfriend Carlo is about to get married and become a father. Add to this David’s arrival A brilliant and mysterious new creative director, who is hired with the challenging task of checking the team’s productivity. However, Alice’s life is about to completely change thanks tomeeting with Teo, Actor from the network’s leading TV series and a fan himself Teacher dell’astrologia, dExtinct to soon become his personal astrological guide to broken hearts. The series – based on the monolithic novel by Silvia Zuca – is written by Pindo de Stoppani and Fabrizio Cestaro.

cast

In the cast Claudia Gusmano In the role of the hero Alice Bassey, Lorenzo Adorne As friend Tio e Michele Rosello In those of Davide Sardi, the wonderful creative director of the television network that Alice works for. Among other performers: Alberto Paradose (Carlo Parisi), Lucrezia Bertini (Christina Chiwato), Fausto Sciarraba (Enrico Crepa), Emanuela Grimalda (Rose Marilyn), Esther Elisha (Paola Costa), Francesco Arca (Alejandro), Alberto Boubacar Malancino (Andrea Magni), Giancarlo Ratti (Giordano Podrato), Maria Amelia Monte (there is a bassie), Bebo Story (Guido Bassi) H Eurydice auxin (Barbara Buchnaim).