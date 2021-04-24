An American network reveals the theft of data from “Apple” … and hackers threaten to expose “major secrets”

The American network “NBC News” revealed that dangerous files were stolen from “Apple” that reveal many secrets about the manufacture of its famous products, such as: “iPhones”, “MacBook” devices, and “iPad” tablets..

And it published a report in which it cited sources within “Apple” that they were being blackmailed by the hackers group, after dangerous files were stolen about the makers of their products, and it explained that the hacker gang had stolen files from a company that makes “Apple” products, and the American company is currently threatening to expose secrets that can shake the world.

Apple refused to comment on whether it intends to pay the hackers in exchange for not disclosing these secrets. The American network pointed out that the hackers were able to steal files from the Japanese company, Quanta, which manufactures a large number of “Apple” products, such as: devices. MacBook, Mac Pro, and iPad computers“.

Hackers published 3 samples of the technical files that they stole through their blog on the “deep web” or “the dark internet.”“.

This gang of hackers is considered one of the 10 most dangerous cybercrime organizations in the world, and is known for infiltrating major companies around the world, and ransom demands are usually in the form of “Bitcoin” coins“.

The American Network says: “This attack appears to be an attempt to embarrass the” Apple “company and the American administration as a whole, because according to the leaked documents it reveals the nature of cooperation between the White House and the” Apple “management.“.

Apple has not yet announced the extent of the damage caused to it by the leak of the “Quanta” files, but it appears that it carries highly confidential information, which prompted the American company to keep a lot of secrecy about the matter..

A Quanta spokesperson said: “We have a robust mechanism to defend the security of our information, and it has been activated at any given time, and there was only a small group of services that were affected by the attacks.”“.

The network quoted Bert Kalou, who runs the cybersecurity company Iemsoft that tracks ransomware gangs, as saying, “Hackers’ smart behavior gives Apple very few options.“.

He continued: “I think it depends entirely on the sensitivity of the data that was leaked .. If the release of the information could have a significant impact on a Quanta customer, and Apple is on top of them, then there might be someone willing to pay to prevent it from being released. If not.” Hackers are likely to fail in their aim“.

And while ransomware attacks have become increasingly common in recent years, attempted extortion is against an Apple The rare case in which the ransomware gang targets a major American brand and publicly mocks it.

Rallying ,an Apple Especially with the Biden administration’s move to address the spread of ransomware, as White House officials said that they will announce a comprehensive ransomware strategy in the coming weeks, which will focus on bringing international pressure to host countries to stop the activities of these gangs..