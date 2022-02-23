9 Best Apple Watch Wearable Apps

The Apple Watch has hundreds of apps available (Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

The Apple Watch From the Cupertino, California brand, it was launched several years ago and has hundreds of applications. How will users do smart watchesNot all applications are good or necessary, so here you can find a file Most useful list

Some collected The best apps for the Apple Watch So users can choose what they want to wear on their wrist screen.

In the App Store, you can find some products that are dedicated to productivity and even gaming, so the user will also have to choose the games that suit their lifestyle.

1.- City plan It’s an Apple Watch app that’s perfect for people who leave the house often. This app helps to know the public transportation status and road details in real time. It also helps by giving directions to fixed destinations like work and home, showing available public transportation and live departures.

2.- I translate It is an ideal application for those who travel abroad on vacation or for work. The iTransalte App Help translate spoken words by clicking on the microphone icon: the language to be translated is selected at the bottom. It has many languages ​​so it will be very helpful to understand what others are saying and communicate with the locals.

3.- Apple Maps It’s similar to Google Maps, and while it doesn’t have a good reputation, it works well on the Apple Watch, where you can ask Siri to give directions to an address using the watch; Vibrates to alert when the next turn to the right, left and more is approaching.

4.- Uber: Although it is a mobile-focused app, it can be useful on the watch to request a ride without having to take out the phone. Although you don’t have many options, it will tell you how long to wait and information from the driver.

5.- Pillow It is the perfect sleep monitoring app with a convenient and simple interface. Shows sleep quality last night.

6.- concentration It’s for those who need help focusing and increasing productivity. focused on Pomodoro Technique Which consists in the temporary use of dividing work into time periods with rest periods in between. It also has a task planner, activity tracker, among other options.

7– Athlete, It focuses on athletic performance tracking, i.e. it measures recovery time and effort after and before exercise, but it can be used simply to monitor cardio loads even when the user is not exercising.

8.- zero It will be perfect for those who follow intermittent fasting dietwhich helps the user to keep track of the time taken to complete the session.

9.- carrotThis app offers a great weather version that gives current forecasts and times in a unique way.

You can also take advantage of the options AppleFitness + Such as groups, Time to Run and Time to Walk, which include music and the accompaniment of famous coaches, among other options that help motivate you to exercise and achieve your goals.

