AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X is a ripper, ranking first in PassMark’s single-thread CPU test

Take the editor: AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5 5600X CPU has made its presence widely known. The slide, which did not officially launch until November 5, appears in the latest leaderboard update from benchmark maker PassMark. Of course, benchmarks aren’t everything, but it definitely won’t hurt to win them.

in a PassMark CPU score test Measuring single thread performance, the Ryzen 5 5600X scored a 3495-point top chart. The second highest score on the list belongs to the Intel Core i9-10900K ($ 550 CPU) at 3175. ouch.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is one of four new Ryzen 5000 series processors built on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture. The six-core / 12-thread CPU has a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and can boost up to 4.6GHz, all at a 65W TDP.

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that the Ryzen 5 5600X sits at the bottom of the advertised Zen 3 stack. The Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X all have more cores / threads and more cache (but they also have higher TDPs and a higher cost). Only the Ryzen 7 5800X has a higher base clock rate (at 3.8GHz).

All new AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors are scheduled to release on November 5.