Amazon will pay college tuition for 750,000 workers in the US

United State / 03.10.2021 15:51:25

The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has announced a plan to provide 750,000 of its employees in the United States Possibility to undertake university studies Completely free, as tuition, books and fees will be borne by the company.

The measure, which affects delivery men to warehouse workers, is part of the efforts many companies in the country are making to keep it. Less skilled workers and attract new employeesAt a time when it is difficult for companies to find employees.

In a post on the company’s blog, Amazon pledged $1.2 billion, between 2022 and 2025, to Funding for university, secondary or language studies For those workers who request it, with the only requirement that the company be appointed for a period of at least three months.

The company led by Andy Gacy said students will be able to register At universities across the United States And that the company pays the tuition fees immediately without the need for the student to pay the money and then compensate it.

Since the pandemic began, which has brought with it an unprecedented increase in e-commerce, during which Amazon has seen its activity as well as increase in its revenue and profits, the company has hired 400,000 new workers.

With nearly a million workers, Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States, after supermarket chain Walmart.

Last April, employees at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama overwhelmingly rejected in a vote creating what would have been the company’s first labor union in the United States, in a process that captured the attention of media and politicians around the world.