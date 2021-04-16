Alicia Keys: Space for Yourself!

The 40-year-old singer and Swizz Beatz, like many other couples, have spent more time together than at any time during the global health crisis.

However, the two took a keen interest in spending time separately from each other so that they wouldn’t get tired of each other. “We spend a lot of time in our lives traveling. Of course, due to the epidemic, we see each other literally every day. The other day we were looking at each other and saying, ‘This is how it is when you are married. “It was really funny. But did you know? We’re really good,” Keys said proudly, “I think one of the things we’re really good at is giving each other the freedom we need. It is not difficult for us. An intuitive feeling of what other people need is something that comes to us easily. ”

The songwriter “If I Ain’t Got You” – who has Sons of Egypt (10) and Genesis (6) with Swizz – says it’s a “good balance” for the couple to have their freedom, as well as spending with her family. She told People, “It’s a nice balance. You’re creative and in your own space and then teamwork. It was awesome. There are so many family dinners. I really like that Sunday to set aside a time when we can all be together and do things not related to digitization. So we play.” Lots of board games, we watch movies together, go on bike rides and things like that. “