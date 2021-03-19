Alfie Templeman announces dates for the UK and Ireland Spring 2022 tour

Alfie Templeman announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for Spring 2022, which includes his biggest show yet.

News of the tour, in which Templeman will travel across the UK next year as well as Dublin, comes after the recent announcement of the 18-year-old artist’s mini-album, “Forever Isn’t Long Enough.” , Which will be put up for sale. On May 7 this year.

Plans for Templeman’s 2022 tour, which includes his biggest show yet at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, come after he was forced to suspend a series of concerts in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a real problem. I had to cancel many of the shows that were completely sold out last year and early this year, but now things are looking more optimistic and positive. I am very excited to announce that we will be showing our biggest shows so far in Spring 2022,” he said in a message to the fans. Today (March 19).

“It would be really magical to be together and celebrate with music, so grab a ticket and see you on a show.”

Below you can find details of Alfie Templeman’s 2022 tour of the UK and Ireland.

March 2022

2 – The Clooney, Newcastle

3 – Saint Luke, Glasgow

4 – Braudenell Social Club, Leeds

5- Manchester gorilla

8 – Leadmill, Sheffield

9- Rescue rooms, Nottingham

10- O2 Institute Birmingham

11- Tecla, Bristol

12- Styles, Brighton

16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Londres

18- The Academy, Duplin

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled Spring 2021 Templeman Tour, as well as those who pre-ordered a new Templeman mini album in their online store, will be able to access pre-sale tickets for 2022 dates this coming Wednesday (March 24). Public ticket sales will take place on March 26 at 9 AM.

According to a press release, “Forever Isn’t Long Enough” would be “the Templeman’s” last and most substantial work before beginning to properly record his first album. “

Speaking of the miniature album, Templeman said in a statement: “I wanted to create a polished, focused music recording – somewhat wider than the EP but more succinct than the complete album – with a feel between ‘Rumors’ by Fleetwood Mac and ‘Currents.’ By Tami Impala. ” .

He added, “By doing the ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ program, I realized that I needed to slow down a little and work things out carefully.” “The songs took anywhere from a day to 4 months and two years to finish that record, but I made sure each song was perfect and I was never proud of how they all turned out.”

Templeman will exhibit at Gloucester Barn at the Farm Festival in July.