At NIAF Gala, Minister Giorgetti praises the courage of Italian Americans – La Voce di New York

After last year’s “Internet” ceremony due to the pandemic, the Italian-American National Foundation (NIAF) returned to celebrate in Washington, DC the contribution of the Italian-American community to the success of the United States of America and to the strengthening of relations between Italy and the United States in all areas of politics, economy, culture, scientific and technological research, innovation and space.

At the 46th Annual NIAF Gala, in the year commemorating the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States, the Minister of Economic Development, H.E. Italy Mariangela Zappia and Hon. Fuchsia Nissoli Fitzgerald.

Minister Giorgetti conveyed the greetings of the Italian government and institutions to the NIAF, highlighting the collective appreciation it holds in Italy. What would America be without the contribution of Italy and Italian Americans? He added, in furtherance of the courage of the Italians who immigrated to the United States, and who contributed to the consolidation of friendship between our two countries.

Ambassador Zappia also expressed gratitude to Italian Americans for their past and present contribution to building bridges between Italy and the United States, “two beautiful democratic nations who share values ​​and principles and are thus natural allies in the challenges of our country’s time.”

On the evening of the celebration, dedicated to the theme “The Renaissance of Italian Tourism” and with which the Abruzzo region is associated, a video message was sent from First Lady Jill Biden and one of the President of the Abruzzo region, Marco Marcello, was also examined.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, Stanley Tucci, recent Emmy winner for CNN’s “Searching for Italy”, acclaimed singer-songwriter Tony Bennett, director Enrico Casarosa di Luca, the latest Disney Pixar movie, and John were also awarded. Silvestri, CEO of Interstate Commercial Real Estate.